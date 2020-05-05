Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

05, May. 2020

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s 40-day nationwide lockdown, which started in March, has taken such a catastrophic toll on its automotive industry that automakers suffered zero domestic sales in April for the first time ever.

It has brought three key auto industry bodies together to issue an urgent plea to the government to allow the entire automotive value chain to “re-commence operations in unison”.

Making their appeal in a joint letter last Friday were the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) or the apex national body of the automobile retail industry, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

They said the sector is losing 23 billion rupees ($303 million) each day during the lockdown.

“The automotive industry in India, which was already facing a severe downturn for over 15 months, with this lockdown, is now confronted with total disruption of its entire value chain,” the letter said, adding that several industry groups including component suppliers and dealerships are struggling to stay solvent.

Their call for help came as the government announced last Friday a further extension of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by another two weeks starting on Monday.

“April 2020 will be a month which the entire automobile industry would like to forget and implore that such a time would never come again in future,” said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of FADA, in a press statement on Friday.

Major automakers such as the country’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp., have reported zero domestic sales in April. Others include Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.; Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.; Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and local automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

While Naveen Soni, senior vice president of sales & services at Toyota Kirloskar, was not surprised by the disastrous April inactivity, he said the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the already prevalent pressures on the industry. The lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection has forced the closure of dealerships and manufacturing operations in the automotive value chain to come to a grinding halt, he said in a statement.

Although the government is extending the lockdown till May 17, it is easing restrictions in its aim to reopen the economy gradually but cautiously.

It issued new guidelines to regulate various activities during the lockdown period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country according to red, which is designated for coronavirus hotspots, orange and green zones.

All industrial activities are now permitted in rural areas. In urban places, industrial activities in industrial estates, special economic zones and industrial townships are also allowed but they must meet certain safety conditions.

Transportation by air and rail and interstate movement of people by road continue to be prohibited across the country. Schools, hotels, eateries, bars, malls, theaters and places of worship remain closed nationwide.

However, FADA believes automobile retail sales would still face headwinds despite partial lifting of the shutdown.

“Yes, dealerships are opening in green and orange zones. But I don’t see much retail sales happening till the countrywide lockdown is completely lifted,” Saharsh Damani, CEO of FADA, told NNA on Sunday.

He said most showrooms could not open immediately as dealers would have to ascertain the zoning category of their locations.

According to the Confederation of Indian Industry’s latest survey released last Saturday, a majority of the firms in the country continues to expect a significant decline in their topline but they feel this might be worsened by a prolonged nationwide lockdown delaying economic revival and demand recovery.

As of Monday night, India reported 42,836 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,389 deaths.

to TOP Page

More from this section

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

India Auto

7 MINUTES AGO

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels
Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

India Auto

4 DAYS AGO

The Hydrogen Center is part of a larger plan to transform the former Altona site into an integrated hydrogen hub (Photo Image courtesy of Toyota Motor)
Toyota Australia completes first stage of Hydrogen Center: report

Australia Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash
Toyota, Suzuki resume part of operations in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Isuzu D-Max (Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash)
Japanese carmaker Isuzu to resume operations at 2 Thai factories in May

Thailand Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Hino Motors is developing fuel cell large trucks with Toyota Motor (Photo courtesy of Hino Motors)
Hino Motors, China-based BYD sign deal for joint electric vehicle development

China Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)
Toyota India warns of bumpy road to automotive sector recovery

India Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

China Auto

20 DAYS AGO

hindu-428914_1280.jpg
Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

India Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels
Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Thailand Auto

21 DAYS AGO

A file photo taken in July 2019 shows a Volkswagen AG dealership in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. (NNA)
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown

Features India Auto

21 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

Thailand Auto

21 DAYS AGO

yamuna-expressway-385360_1280.jpg
India’s new vehicle sales suffer 1st drop in 6 years in FY 2019-20

India Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

22 DAYS AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

25 DAYS AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by riski on Unsplash
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash
Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

mage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
China Evergrande Group to begin EV production in Shanghai, Guangzhou in 2021: report

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Subaru to temporarily halt all global output due to coronavirus

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image