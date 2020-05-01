Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

01, May. 2020

NEW DELHI, NNA – Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. is currently operating the majority of its manufacturing facilities globally amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The flagship company of Motherson Group and an affiliate of Japan’s Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd. said Wednesday more than 80 of the 152 manufacturing facilities across the world are now in operation under the economic storm from the global virus outbreak, it said Wednesday.

“While 30 percent of them are now running at more than 80 percent capacities, the rest of them are now running at up to 50 percent capacities and slowly and steadily gearing up,” it said in a statement.

The company has obtained the necessary approvals from the authorities concerned in the respective regions regarding plant operations, it said, adding that the “rest of the plants are being prepared to be in a ready state as per post-Covid requirements and once the permissions are obtained, these plants too will start operating.”

The Mumbai-listed Motherson Sumi Systems is a global major manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses and mirrors for passenger cars, and a leading supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.

It has all major passenger and commercial vehicles and motorcycle makers in India as clients, while operating factories in Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, Thailand and the United States.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems has a 25.1 percent stake in the company, according to the Indian group.

