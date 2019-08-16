Ajinomoto to open halal food plant in Malaysia in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Major Japanese seasoning and food maker Ajinomoto Co. will build a new plant in Malaysia to meet growing demand for halal products.

Ajinomoto’s Malaysian arm, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, said it will invest 355 million ringgit ($85 million) to construct the new plant at a halal food industrial park in the state of Negeri Sembilan, just south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Construction will begin in October, and the new plant is scheduled for completion in March 2022, Ajinomoto said.

The new plant will manufacture its popular umami and other seasonings and products before launching new products, the firms said.

Ajinomoto has expanded its overseas seasoning production through plants in 16 countries, including the United States, China, France, Nigeria, Brazil and Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)