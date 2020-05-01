Indonesia’s central bank injects 32.7 billion USD into financial system

The Bank Indonesia (BI) has injected 503.8 trillion Rp (around 32.7 billion USD) into banks and the debt market to stabilise the rupiah and help support the government’s financing needs to combat the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic

01, May. 2020

Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash
Photo by Erol Ahmed on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA – The Bank Indonesia (BI) has injected 503.8 trillion Rp (around 32.7 billion USD) into banks and the debt market to stabilise the rupiah and help support the government’s financing needs to combat the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said that banks would be obliged to buy government bonds after the central bank freed up 102 trillion Rp in liquidity. Starting on May 1, the reserve requirement ratio will be lowered by 200 basis points (bps) for commercial banks and 50 bps for sharia banks.

BI’s policy to revoke banks’ obligation to fulfil the Intermediary Macroprudential Ratio (RIM) would add another 15.8 trillion Rp of liquidity, said Perry.

This is in addition to the 386 trillion Rp worth of liquidity freed by the central bank since the beginning of the year to support the country’s crashing currency and boost banks’ liquidity, Perry said.

The central bank has bought 166.2 trillion Rp worth of government bonds in the secondary market as investors dumped Indonesian assets over fears about COVID-19, resulting in a slump in the value of the rupiah, which depreciated as much as 18.5 percent in early March.

The rupiah has started to gain against the greenback over the last few weeks, strengthening to 15,394 Rp per USD as per 11 a.m. on April 29 from this year’s low of 16,625 per US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

14 HOURS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

7 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Binny Manohar on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank clinches 1st project finance deal in Cambodia with ING for power transmission

Cambodia Financials

14 DAYS AGO

austin-distel-DfjJMVhwH_8-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten online brokerage sees demand spike in Malaysia on stay-home order

Malaysia Financials

21 DAYS AGO

(NNA)
Japan financial firm SBI gets commercial bank license in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

29 DAYS AGO

vehicles-parked-inside-elevated-parking-lot-63294.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease, ALD to set up auto leasing JV in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank signs green loan deal with major Thai chemical firm

Thailand Financials

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
BOJ vows to step up asset purchases to curb virus' economic impact

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
Digital banking a strategy for financial inclusion in Philippines

Philippines Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Nikkei logs biggest point fall in 30 yrs amid worsening virus fears

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Arun Raj on Unsplash
Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia mulls over $1 billion insurance asset sale: report

Hong Kong Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Local investors in Myanmar scan share prices on an electric signboard at the Yangon Stock Exchange in Yangon on Feb. 10, 2020. (NNA)
Investor interest grows as Yangon Stock Exchange opens to foreigners

Features Myanmar Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Taskin Ashiq on Unsplash
Tokio Marine Insurance picks Singapore cybersecurity startup Horangi as its 1st Asia-Pacific partner

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Vijay Manoharan, CEO of CIMB Bank Philippines Inc., talks to the media about his expansion plans for 2020 at a media round-table in Manila on March 3, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysia’s CIMB digital bank targets 4 million customers and SMEs in Philippines this year

Philippines Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese lender Orico to buy 51% stake in Indonesian car loan firm

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

200225_001.jpg
Eyeing more liquidity, Japan's MUFG Bank offers free bank transfers to customers in Philippines

Philippines Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Grab )
Japan’s MUFG to invest up to 80 bil yen in Grab

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

silver-and-gold-coins-128867.jpg
MUFG Bank launches system development, operation unit in India

India Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by dawnfu from Pixabay
ReNet Japan, fintech startup to move into Cambodia internet banking

Cambodia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sanaan Mazhar from Pexels
Seven Bank to install cash-recycling ATMs in Philippine 7-Eleven stores

Philippines Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

nick-pampoukidis-t-UV1rZqPuY-unsplash.jpg
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions wins ATM operation contract from Thai national bank

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
China to supply 1.2 tril. yuan to money markets amid virus spread

China Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1512482490161-623646d77406.jpg
Lending startup Digicro expanding online microloans in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

bug-1278236_1280.jpg
Sompo Indonesia to launch malaria insurance as part of disease eradication effort

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1578467076436.jpg
Tokyo stocks sink, yen rises on Iran's attacks on U.S. forces

Japan Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Aozora Bank to acquire 15% stake in Vietnamese bank OCB

Vietnam Financials

4 MONTHS AGO