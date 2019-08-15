Tepco unit set up in Thailand to offer services to Japan firms

Yoshihiro Ueno (3rd from R), president of the Tepco Energy Partner International (Thailand) Co., attends an opening ceremony in Thailand on Aug. 9, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Tepco Energy Partner)

BANGKOK, NNA - A subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Japan's largest utility, has set up a unit in Thailand to offer comprehensive energy services to Japanese companies.

The Bangkok unit of Tepco Energy Partner Inc. plans to provide services including the planning, building and maintaining of energy facilities utilizing its energy-saving technologies, such as solar energy, according to a statement released Friday.

The company has received various inquiries from Japanese companies operating in Thailand about energy at their factories and other facilities, including ones about saving energy and cutting carbon dioxide emissions, the statement said.

Capitalized at 2 million baht ($65,000), the unit, Tepco Energy Partner International (Thailand) Co., is owned 40 percent by Tepco Energy Partner, 9 percent by its wholly owned Japan Facility Solutions Inc., and the remaining 51 percent by two Thai financial institutions, Tepco Energy Partner told NNA.

“We are considering providing services (also) to neighboring countries,” a spokesman for Tepco Energy Partner said, adding that it will also look into offering services for companies other than Japanese. (NNA/Kyodo)