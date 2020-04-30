Features Philippines Economy

Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

30, Apr. 2020

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA – After hitting a record high of $33.5 billion in 2019, personal remittances of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are likely to fall sharply by as much as 20 percent this year.

The double whammy of a devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and plunge in oil prices has impacted on the deployment and earnings of land and sea-based workers. Filipinos working abroad have sent less money home while some had lost their jobs in the past few months.

The central bank or Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in February that the continued growth of personal remittances in 2019 was driven largely by land-based workers sending back a total of $25.6 billion or 3.5 percent higher year-on-year.

But recently, the World Bank has estimated total remittances to fall by 20 percent this year.

A study published by the Ateneo De Manila University sees remittances shrinking by between 10 and 20 percent in 2020, to about $24 billion to $27 billion. It estimated that the country received $30 billion in total remittances in 2019.

“Considering that this current pandemic is worldwide, the projected base-to-worst case scenario of a 10-to-20 percent decline in remittances will become the steepest drop of remittance inflows in Philippine migration history,” said the university in its report.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at the UnionBank of the Philippines, recalled that during the SARS pandemic in 2003, remittances from affected countries and regions like Hong Kong, Singapore,Taiwan and Canada declined by 18 percent.

However, the impact would be much worse now as the latest pandemic is far more widespread.

Inflows from about 2.3 million Filipinos based abroad had contributed to around 9 percent of the country's gross domestic product, forming a resilient pillar of the economy over the years.

Figures of those working abroad could be much higher as the latest government data does not capture undocumented Filipino workers, many of whom are believed to work in the service sector.

The last time remittances suffered a massive drop of 18.2 percent was in 1999, according to the university study, which also noted that the ongoing pandemic is the worst crisis to have hit overseas Filipinos too.

Already, host countries are struggling to tackle the economic brunt of severe lockdowns to curb the highly contagious coronavirus from spreading.

“Sharp decline in most economies around the world, with some risk of recession, especially in the biggest host countries for OFWs, could fundamentally reduce the demand for OFWs worldwide,” Michael Ricafort, an economist at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., told NNA in an email.

ING Bank senior economist Nicholas Mapa, said any shortfall in remittances from regions in a recession or slowdown could be compensated by money sent in by Filipinos from less affected countries usually.

But he noted that the pandemic has negated the “boon of remittances” since the deadly virus that causes a respiratory disease called Covid-19 has hit almost all parts of the globe.

The recent crash in oil prices may also hurt the economies of oil-producing countries like those in the Middle East, which employ 1.2 million Filipinos.

The Ateneo study said those countries might be forced to stop oil production and lay off many workers should the trend of falling oil prices continues.

Remittances are not only the major source of foreign exchange for the Philippine economy, but they also fuel the purchasing power of Filipinos. This has helped spur consumption that accounts for about 70 percent of the country’s GDP.

Ricafort pointed out that remittances are also major sources of funds for many sectors like real estate, automotive, appliances and home furnishing.

Between 20 and 40 percent of consumption may be lost because of the crisis, warned the Ateneo study.

“The Philippines will be missing the support from remittance flows, which will take the wind out of consumption momentum,” said Mapa.

Any sharp fall in remittances will likely contribute to the country's negative growth this year.

Before the pandemic, the Philippines had been enjoying an GDP growth of over 6 percent yearly on the average, thanks to robust consumption, capital formation and government spending.

But the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has now forecast the economy to shrink by 0.2 percent in 2020 before recovering back to the delayed target of 7.7 percent in 2021.

Local economists also foresee a contraction this year as consumer spending is expected to drop drastically even after lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country are lifted.

About 100,000 overseas Filipino workers have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, according to latest data from the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment, while around 230,000 OFWs have sought cash handouts from the government.

More are expected to lose their jobs. But integrating them in the domestic workforce even after the end of shutdowns might not be an easy task as around two million Filipinos have already been displaced locally as of last week.

Alvin Ang, economics professor at the Ateneo De Manila University who co-authored the study, told NNA he doubted foreign countries would want to hire more migrant workers even after the health crisis is over because they themselves are also grappling with high unemployment.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

2 HOURS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

8 DAYS AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

10 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

28 DAYS AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image