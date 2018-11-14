SouthKorea Equipment
Fuji Xerox to close plant in S. Koera in production restructuring
SEOUL, NNA – Fuji Xerox Co. will close a plant in South Korea in March as part of global restructuring, leaving two plants in China and one in Vietnam as its only overseas production facilities.
Its South Korean unit plans to shut down the plant in Incheon, near the capital, by the end of March. The factory, which opened in 1975, has developed and produced small-sized multi-function printers and peripheral products.
China SouthKorea Japan Vietnam
Manufacturing PrecisionEquipment Employment