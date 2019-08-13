CORRECT:Japanese apparel firm Tokyo Base foraying into mainland China

Studious Tokyo clothing store in Shanghai’s Xintiandi (Image courtesy of Tokyo Base)

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese apparel and retail firm Tokyo Base Co. will open a men’s apparel flagship shop in Shanghai Saturday to attract high-income earners in China as part of its expansion of overseas store networks.

Studious Tokyo, a shop with a select collection of several different brands, will open in Xintiandi, a fashion spot in the heart of the city, following favorable sales growth since 2017 in Hong Kong, its first overseas market, Toshiyuki Kawano, accounting manager at its Tokyo headquarters, told NNA earlier this week.

The Tokyo-listed fashion apparel maker, founded in 2008, will offer Japanese-made clothing for men with an average price tag of 1,250 yuan ($177), including exclusive items, at the store, which has a floor space of 300 square meters. It will target high- and upper-middle income earners in their 20s and 30s, Kawano said, but declined to comment on future sales targets.

The company runs similar stores in Tokyo’s Shibuya and Hong Kong, with its sales at the Shibuya outlet increasingly drawing inbound Chinese tourists, he added.

Besides Studious Tokyo, the firm operates two another brand shops -- United Tokyo, a brand for fashion-savvy shoppers, and high-end casual clothing store Public Tokyo.

Tokyo Base entered the Hong Kong market in 2017 and has launched a shop for each of the three brands, Kawano said.

The company is considering opening online shops on China’s major internet shopping malls, he added.