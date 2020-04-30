Singapore's first drone delivery service takes flight

30, Apr. 2020

3.jpg.jpg

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore's first drone delivery service has started, with the first parcel containing 2kg of vitamins dropped onto a ship anchored off the island on April 19.

The 2.7km, seven-minute flight took place under a one-year deal inked between shipping giant Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and local start-up F-drones.

Each drone can take up to 5kg of supplies and travel up to 5km offshore each way.

F-drones is the first company to receive authorisation from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) for such deliveries.

Trips take less than 15 minutes on average, offering a greener and faster way of transferring supplies in busy ports.

Diesel-powered launch boats are currently used for such deliveries, of which there can be more than 100 a day in Singapore.

It can take more than two hours for the boats to make trips of a similar distance, including going through the logistical processes. Choppy seas can also cause delays.

While these vessels can carry up to two tonnes of cargo, around 15 percent to 20 percent of deliveries in ports around the world are for payloads of under 100kg. This explains the appeal of drone deliveries, said F-drones.

F-drones plans to build a bigger drone that will eventually be able to carry bulkier items such as drill bits and 40-litre gas tanks over longer distances.

Its final product will be able to carry a load of up to 100kg over 100km, but this model is expected to be ready only by the second half of next year.

A further 18 to 24 months will be needed to complete the certification process required by the CAAS for drones heavier than 25kg.- VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Air Charter Service)
Boom in chartered flights for face masks, protective items amid pandemic

Asia Transport

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Indonesia's ASSA boost logistics, delivery to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Indonesia Transport

3 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toll Holdings)
Japan Post picks Nomura to advise on Australia’s Toll Holdings: report

Australia Transport

8 DAYS AGO

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

23 DAYS AGO

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1493946740644-2d8a1f1a6aff.jpg
Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

Singapore Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Roman Logov on Unsplash
Japan's Central Nippon Expressway to join service area operation in Taiwan

Taiwan Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Mai Linh-Willer bus (Photo courtesy of Mai Linh Group)
Vietnam's Mai Linh seeks Japanese bus partnership as competition hots up

Vietnam Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

The entrance of Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub of Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.(L) and a temperature-controlled room (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Gandhi Sriwidodo (L), Logistic, Supply Chain and Infrastructure director of Pertamina, Akira Kono (C), managing corporate officer and chief executive of NYK’s Energy division, and Tafkir Husni, president director of PT Pertamina International Shipping at a signing ceremony for energy transport cooperation in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Yusen K.K.)
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Daiji Kojima (L), managing director of Mitsui & Co. (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., and Wan Hashimi Albakri (2nd from L), acting group CEO of Sime Darby Property Berhad, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a built-to-suit logistics and factory project in Bandar Bukit Raja in the state ot Selangor, Malaysia, on Nov. 13, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows an electric bus made by Taiwan’s RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

6 MONTHS AGO

(Water in plastic bottles is left in the washroom for handwashing after water supply is disrupted at Haneda airport)
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Joseph T. Chua (2nd from L), president of MacroAsia Corp., and Tadahiko Konoike (3rd from L), president of Konoike Transport Co., sign a partnership contract in Manila on Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Konoike Transport)
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

20191031_0001.jpg
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus

Thailand Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An ATR 72-500 cargo plane operated by CebGo is landing at Sangley Airport in Cavite Province during a dry run on Oct. 29, 2019.
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

20191028_0001.jpg
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline

Indonesia Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image