Malaysia enters recovery phase of pandemic: official

Photo by Alex Block on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA – A health official of Malaysia said on April 28 that this country has entered the "recovery phase" of the COVID-19 outbreak as new confirmed cases and active cases continue to drop.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that Malaysia recorded 31 new cases on April 28, the lowest recorded since a movement control order was issued on March 18, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,851.

Another 75 cases were released, bringing the number of those cured to 4,032 or 68.9 percent of all the cases. The number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 100.

Of those still receiving treatment, 36 are being held in intensive care unit and 17 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The official said the numbers of new confirmed cases and active cases had been on a downward trend during the past two weeks, which shows the "flattening of the curve" and that the country has entered the "recovery phase".

He noted this achievement is the result of the proactive and aggressive actions of the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions have been extended three times and are now scheduled to be in place till May 12.

Meanwhile, Indonesia confirmed 415 new cases of COVID-19 on April 28, bringing the total infections there to 9,511.

Achmad Yurianto, a health official of the country, said there were also eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773, while recovered patients reached 1,254.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the Philippines has approximated 8,000, with 19 deaths and 181 new cases reported on the day./.