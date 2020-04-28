Toyota Australia completes first stage of Hydrogen Center: report

The Hydrogen Center is part of a larger plan to transform the former Altona site into an integrated hydrogen hub (Photo Image courtesy of Toyota Motor)
SYDNEY, NNA - Toyota Motor Company Australia Ltd. (TMCA) has completed the construction of an education facility in the first stage of its AU$7.4 million ($4.8 million) Hydrogen Center project, as the company aims to develop hydrogen infrastructure across Australia.

The Australian subsidiary of Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the project last year. It will be the first integrated hydrogen site in the state of Victoria with a commercial grade hydrogen refueling station and an education center, with live demonstrations, according to Australian auto industry website GoAuto.com.au.

The center has been developed at its former car manufacturing site at Altona in the west of Melbourne with AU$3.1 million of funding assistance from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

Once completed, the center is expected to produce 60 kilograms of hydrogen per day from water by electrolysis. The hydrogen refueling station will be able to fill a vehicle in between three and five minutes.

Toyota Australia, which is aiming to meet its target of zero carbon dioxide emissions from the sites and vehicles by 2050, also plans to deliver more hybrid cars in Australia.

The company had secured an additional supply of RAV4 Hybrid sports utility vehicles from Japan, with 8,000 more units reaching dealers from July, according to another online auto news and research website, just-auto.com.

Toyota Australia is also shipping in additional units of the Camry hybrid from Japan, according to the website.

