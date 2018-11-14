Odisha state in eastern India seeks investment from Japanese manufacturers

NEW DELHI, NNA – The eastern Indian state of Odisha is trying to draw investment from Japanese manufacturers with its plan to develop a 243-hectare industrial park exclusively for Japanese firms.

Odisha and the Japanese government are holding a seminar this week as part of the Make In Odisha Conclave 2018, a biennial business event.

The mineral resource-rich state has attracted large steel and aluminum makers, but the cumulative foreign direct investment in the state accounts for a mere 0.1 percent of the country’s total from April 2000 to June 2018, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

As of October 2017, the number of Japanese affiliates in the state stood at 52, less than 5 percent of the total in India, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India’ data showed.