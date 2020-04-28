Thai Vietjet offers promotional tickets for flights after pandemic

(Photo courtesy of Thai Vietjiet)

HANOI, VNA - Thai Vietjet, a joint venture of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air in Thailand, on April 27 offers more than a million promotional tickets priced from only 9 THB (around 28 US cents) for all Thailand’s flights after the pandemic with travel period from August 1 to December 31.

Accordingly, the promotional tickets are applied to all the routes from Vietnam’s Da Nang, Da Lat to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi airport), from Ho Chi Minh City to Udonthani as well as all Thailand’s domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi aiport) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, from Phuket to Chiang Rai, and from Udon Thani to Chiang Rai.

Bookings for the promotional tickets can be made via all channels at website www.vietjetair.com, “Vietjet Air” mobile app, Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam. Besides, passengers can book via hotline 8419001886 and official agents/ticket offices of Vietjet.

Currently, Vietjet also offers the Power Passes that allow its holders to take unlimited flights within Vietnam. The two Power Pass options include Power Pass Sky6 priced at 8,999,000 VND (around 382 USD) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of September 30 and the Power Pass Sky12 priced at 16,999,000 VND (724 USD) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of March 31, 2021. In particular, a special discount of up to 25 percent is available for all Power Pass bookings via http://powerpass.vietjetair.com and/or www.vietjetair.com from now until April 30.

To improve the public health and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has intensively conducted disease prevention, thorough health check procedures for all passengers and flight crew before each flight and followed the mandatory requirements of health declaration and face masks wearing. All Vietjet flights are in alignment with all global supreme standards and guidelines from the local authorities, the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the health and safety for passengers, flight crew and the community.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates seven domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani plus the direct flight from Chiang Rai to Phuket and Udon Thani, eight routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China. - VNA