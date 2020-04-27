2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese renewable energy producer Aura Green Energy Co. has teamed up with a compatriot partner to launch a hybrid power generation business combining biomass and solar energy in Cambodia in 2021, aiming to help secure stable power supply.

Aura Green Energy and solar panel system provider WWB Corp. plan to build a plant for power generation using rice husk as fuel in a rice mill near Phnom Penh, along with solar panels, an Aura Green Energy spokeswoman told NNA last week.

Under the 400 million yen ($3.7 million) project, the combined green energy facilities, with a total output capacity of 1,500 kilowatts, will supply power to the rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co., a major local rice producer, in Kandal Province adjacent to the capital, with a plan to sell any surplus to a local power company.

The two Japanese companies established a fifty-fifty joint venture with a capital of $5,000 in Cambodia in February for the business, the spokeswoman said. WWB will supply solar panels produced in Vietnam for the Cambodia facility.

The project is partly subsidized by the Japanese government, at about 110 million yen, under the Joint Crediting Mechanism, a greenhouse gas emission reduction plan to exchange reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Aura Green Energy estimates the project will contribute to cutting 1,316 tons of CO2 emissions annually from the biomass power generation and 565 tons from solar power, according to the spokeswoman.

The renewable energy producer is undertaking biomass and hydropower generation projects in Indonesia, with both operations scheduled to start in 2021. It also plans to launch a similar business in Sri Lanka, she said. (NNA/Kyodo)