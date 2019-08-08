S. Korean music service Melon interlocks platform with Chinese video service TikTok

SEOUL, AJU - Melon, a major South Korean online music service operated by web service giant Kakao, has interlocked its service platform with that of TikTok, a Chinese video editing service for smartphones, to differentiate its content service from other domestic rivals such as Genie and Flo.

Kakao said in a statement on Wednesday that through the interlocked platforms, Melon app users can search for video content related to the music they are listening to in real-time using TikTok's app. Users can also search for music used in TikTok video content.

South Korea's online music service market is a red ocean with five major players desperately competing to win over consumers. While the online music market focuses on traditional music streaming and download services, some service operators adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence to provide music selected for each user.

Melon has a 44.9 percent market share while Genie run by KT controls 22.3 percent. SK Telecom, the country's top mobile carrier, operates Flo, an AI-based music service which stands third with 17.3 percent, according to Nielsen Koreanclick, an online market research company.