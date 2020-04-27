S. Korea’s Daewoo E&C wins 1st work at LNG plant in Indonesia

SEOUL, NNA –Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. has won a contract for pipeline work at a liquefied natural gas plant in Indonesia, marking the first deal for a South Korean firm in the LNG plant project in the gas resource-rich nation.

Daewoo has sealed a $50 million contract on the plumbing work for a part of Tangguh LNG production train 3 expansion in the Bintuni Bay area of West Papua Province, eastern Indonesia, according to a report by The Korea Economic Daily.

Tangguh LNG production, which began in 2009, is headed by oil giant BP Plc. along with other Japanese firms like major trading house Mitsubishi Corp. and oil firm Inpex Corp.

The train 3, which has an annual production capacity of 3.8 million tons, is being built by a joint venture also involving major Japanese engineering firm Chiyoda Corp., whose single largest shareholder is Mitsubishi Corp.