Japanese jewelry brand K.uno opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Japanese jewelry brand K.uno’s President Masahiko Kuno (C) attends a ceremony to launch the company’s first overseas shop in downtown Taipei on Aug. 6, 2019.

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese customized jewelry brand K.uno Co. opened its first overseas shop Tuesday in Taiwan in a joint venture with another Japanese bridal jewelry brand, Primo Japan Inc.

The joint venture, Kuno Primo Co., was established in April in Taipei and is owned 50 percent each by K.uno and Primo's Taiwan unit. It plans to open four more shops in Taiwan by 2021 and expects to turn profitable in three years.

“Taiwan has an attachment to Japan with a mature cultural environment, and embraces fashionable stuff,” K.uno President Masahiko Kuno told reporters Tuesday, explaining why his company has selected the island as the site of its overseas expansion.

The 164-square-meter flagship shop will provide an all-in-one service from design and production to sales to local consumers. It features K.uno's personalized designs, initially for wedding rings, hoping to extend the service to all its products in two years, Kuno said.

The shop will feature K.uno's personalized designs for an extensive jewelry collection, including Disney character products.

The company seeks to tap Taiwan's uncontested market for customized jewelry, with Kuno saying that local customers seem more willing to express their preferences during the design process than those in Japan.

“I believe these traits will help us succeed in the Taiwan market,” he said.

K.uno, based in Nagoya, was founded in 1981 and operates more than 30 shops in Japan as of April. (NNA/Kyodo)