Japan’s Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week

An artist’s conception of a detached house to be sold by Sumitomo Forestry Co. in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry)

JAKARTA, NNA - Sumitomo Forestry Co. will begin sales on Saturday of detached houses to be built by the Japanese housing and wood products company outside the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Of the total of 160 houses planned for the housing project, 49 will be offered in the initial round of sales for scheduled delivery in late 2021, Sumitomo Forestry spokesman Hiroki Ohnishi said.

This is the first project by Sumitomo Forestry to build and sell detached houses in Southeast Asia. The company also has a plan to develop a large-scale detached houses and storefront townhouse project near Bangkok, Thailand, for scheduled completion in 2027.

The project, located in a housing cluster, named “MORIZEN,” in the city of Bekasi, West Java Province, will be undertaken in a joint venture with Indonesian real estate developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk with a total investment of $30 million, he said.

The projected houses will have three stories each and come in four types with different room layouts and areas. The smallest type, called “Hinoki,” will have 3-4 bedrooms with a total floor space of 151-177 square meters. Their prices start at 3.1 billion rupiahs ($217,000) with value-added tax included.

The 160 houses will be built in two phases and the second-phase properties are scheduled for delivery in late 2022, the spokesman said.