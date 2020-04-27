Expert voices concern about exodus of blockchain researchers

27, Apr. 2020

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Innovative growth is a key economic goal advocated by President Moon Jae-in. Steps have been taken to ease regulations that have blocked new industries and technologies from moving forward in the era of a new industrial revolution represented by artificial intelligence and big data.

However, experts think South Korea falls far behind rival countries in developing blockchain technology, which is at the center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Self-driving vehicles, the Internet of Things and intelligent robots, will advance only when AI big data technology is strengthened through blockchain, a data-distributed management technology.

"Blockchain technology is at the foundation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. A country leading blockchain will lead the global economy," Hoh Peter In, a professor at Korea University's computer science and engineering department, told Aju Business Daily.

As a top expert in blockchain research, In called for the quick creation of a state promotion agency to help create innovative world-class companies that can lead the era of digital assets. "There should be blockchain researchers and developers, but there will is no progress in technology development without investors."

He said that security token offering (STO) should be allowed as soon as possible to draw investments into the development of blockchain research. STO refers to issuing securities tokens that reflect the value of assets. Assets such as real estate, artwork and data should be issued as tokens for trading.

The professor expressed concern about what he called the exodus of South Korean researchers to Switzerland and other countries which provide a better working environment for blockchain research. "Many Korean blockchain developers are going to countries where STO is allowed, such as Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Singapore."

"In the face of digital asset revolution, such a corporate exodus is very worrisome," In said, warning that South Korea's digital assets would be handed over to global companies "if we don't prepare for the future."

Blockchain is the "tree" of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the expert said, describing autonomous cars, 3D printers and intelligent robots as "fruit." "Stem and column, the channels that nourish the fruit, are AI and big data technology. The key to AI and big data is whether we can secure quality data. And here's a dilemma. It's a possible data leak."

"No matter how good the data is, it will be an uneatable fruit if it doesn't guarantee security. Blockchain technology can solve this problem. You can safely manage your data, while at the same time being rewarded for your data delivery. That's why we call blockchain the root of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," the professor said.

Blockchain is a technology directly managed by data providers, not central administrators. In stressed that blockchain is highly secure and can break the central administrator's monopoly of data usage. Because data is not a free resource, companies that make money by processing data should allocate a certain portion of profits to individuals, he said.

In predicted that blockchain will change data capitalism in which certain platforms with data take all the wealth as data providers will be allowed to have data sovereignty. "There was no perception that the data that occurred to me was mine. We didn't know it could make money."

Smart contracts and data exchanges can form a data platform in two ways, the professor said. A smart contract means individuals provide data and receive value when a platform company presents conditions, such as where and how much information it will spend.

"If mutual requirements are met, the contract is signed. But it's cumbersome to sign a contract one by one, so we need to create an exchange where we can trade data like buying and selling stocks," In said. "It's about putting the price of data in competition so that the market can decide. There is no risk of forgery because it uses blockchain technology."

The professor said that such a change in the data paradigm will trigger a digital asset revolution, create wealth in digital space, and expand the digital asset market exponentially. "It will change the landscape of the global economy depending on who leads blockchain technologies."

An era where wealth is traded and stored via digital is certain to come, In said, predicting that if blockchain infrastructure is established, all assets can be digitized, with real estate, natural resources and intellectual property rights being converted into digital assets. "Blockchain is an infrastructure that exchanges digital assets. Therefore, the accumulation of world wealth depends on who builds the blockchain infrastructure first."

"The scope of transactions can be expanded to a global level. Future wealth does not depend on how much expensive assets they have. Who becomes the new master of wealth will depend on who can first provide the blockchain-based global asset trading infrastructure or the technology to manage digital assets transparently and safely."

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

4 DAYS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

14 DAYS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

14 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

18 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

21 DAYS AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

South Korea Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Nulab)
Japanese IT firm Nulab raises $5 mil. in venture capital for software development

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay
Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

fatos-bytyqi-Agx5_TLsIf4-unsplash.jpg
Japanese online programming school startup taps Indonesian market

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

alexander-sinn-KgLtFCgfC28-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten provides AI-assisted marketing solution services with Singapore partner

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

vikas-shankarathota-rQg-I3H_MqM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Corp. opens Bangalore office for strategic alliance with Indian IT startups

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

grass-2433730_960_720.jpg
Oversea orders pour in for Indian startup's water-from-air machines

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

d.jpg
Toyota Tsusho opens Singapore unit for R&D on connected mobility service

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Mitsui, PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand

Thailand Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Murata Manufacturing Co.'s road traffic counting system on a street in Jakarta
Murata Manufacturing to begin traffic data sales in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1575565287292.png
China's tech giant Huawei again sues U.S. over product ban

China Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Joan Riady (L), CEO of PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk, and Hidebumi Kitahara, SoftBank’s vice president and head of global business strategy, attend a ceremony to sign a partnership contract in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Lippo Karawaci)
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Worachat Luxkanalode, Grab Financial Group’s country head of GrabPay Thailand, explaining the functions of GrabPay Wallet in Bangkok on Nov. 25, 2019.
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0002.jpg
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

5 MONTHS AGO

Philippine Competition Commission Chairman Arsenio Balisacan announces the imposition of fines to the local unit of Singapore-based ride-hailing service firm Grab Holding Inc. at a press conference in Manila on Nov. 18, 2019.
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

5 MONTHS AGO