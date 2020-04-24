Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases over eight consecutive days

Photo by Linh Pham on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on April 24 morning, making it eight days in a row since April 16 without new infections, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of those, 224 people have been successfully treated, accounting for 84 percent.

The remainders are being treated at seven health facilities across the country. Two of them have tested negative for the coronavirus twice and 15 others have returned negative results in their first tests.

Currently, 68,890 people are under quarantine or health monitoring, including 352 at hospitals, 17,832 at other facilities and 50,706 at home or their accommodations. - VNA