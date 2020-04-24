Samsung partners with Apple to provide subscription music service through smart TVs

(Image courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung Electronics joined hands with its American rival Apple to provide "Apple Music," an online monthly music subscription service, through Samsung smart TVs that allow users to install and use apps just like smartphones.

Samsung said in a statement on Friday that through the partnership, buyers of Samsung smart TVs will not have to install the Apple Music app. Those who are already using smart TV models produced from 2018 to 2020 can download the app from Samsung's smart TV app store.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers, and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever," Salek Brodsky, vice president of Samsung's strategic partnership and business development division, was quoted as saying.

This is not the first time for Samsung to provide Apple's online entertainment service through its smart TVs. Last year, Samsung became the first TV manufacturer to provide the Apple TV app, which is an application for Apple's over-the-top video-on-demand service.

The global smart TV market is expected to reach $292 billion in 2025, according to market research firm Global Market Research. The demand for smart TVs has increased thanks to the worldwide distribution of high-speed internet and various global entertainment and technology companies such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon that attract consumers with an endless production of content.

In the next decade, market analysts predict that ultra-high-definition 4K smart TVs will gradually replace old ones. Currently, consumers are choosing TVs that are larger than 46 inches.