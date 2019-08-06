Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Japanese steak restaurant Pepper Lunch in Yangon

Diners enjoy food at Pepper Lunch’s first restaurant in Myanmar on Aug. 2.

YANGON, NNA - Pepper Lunch, a low-cost Japanese steak restaurant franchise, has launched its first outlet in Myanmar with plans afoot to establish four more in two years.

The restaurant was opened last Friday at the Junction Square shopping mall in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, according to local business group Seezar Soesan, which holds franchise rights to Pepper Lunch operations in Myanmar.

Seezar Soesan is to sign a franchise contract on the operations with SFBI (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd., the Singapore unit of Suntory F&B International (HK) Co., a Hong Kong-based firm which manages Pepper Lunch’s international business.

The first Myanmar Pepper Lunch shop has 75 seats and features the “Beef Pepper Lunch” combo priced at 6,900 kyat ($4.6).

Seezar Soesan CEO Tin Latt said the restaurant provides a unique experience for a wide range of customers including family diners, students and office workers: they cook meat with seasonings and spices by themselves on a griddle in front of them and eat it after mixing it with steamed rice and vegetables. The restaurant, which serves high-grade U.S. and other beef, also plans to add pork, which is favored by Myanmar people, to its menu.

Tin Latt said his company would expand the Pepper Lunch franchise with four more outlets, possibly at malls in Yangon and Myanmar’s second city of Mandalay, as well as in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone outside Yangon. Some of the restaurants have plans to serve beer during dinner time.

Apart from Pepper Lunch, Seezar Soesan also runs nine outlets of Australian coffee franchise Gloria Jean’s. The Seezar Soesan CEO also said his group was due to open the first Myanmar outlet of Australian donut franchise Donut King in October.

Pepper Lunch, founded in Tokyo in 1994, has more than 200 restaurants in about 20 Asia-Pacific countries, including the United States and Canada. It has outlets in all 10 ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries except for Laos.