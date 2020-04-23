Thailand's worst drought wipes out estimated $840 mil. in agriculture

23, Apr. 2020

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels
Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand agriculture especially rice crop has been devastated by its second worst drought in a decade with estimated losses of 26 billion baht ($804 million) or 0.2 percent of its GDP, mainly due to a drastic fall in off-season rice production.

Off-season rice yield in market year 2019/20 is expected to plunge by 40 percent from the previous year as the government had restricted irrigation supplies for rice production as reservoir levels fell low, said the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of U.S. Department of Agriculture in its report released on February 23.

Most off-season rice is meant for export. Its reduced rice harvest accounts for around 10 percent of total rice production, said FAS whose report took into account inputs by the government and analysts.

About 32,000 hectares of field crops and fruit trees also suffered from poorer harvests due to the drought, particularly for off-season corn, which accounts for around 15 percent of total corn yield, according to FAS.

Productions of other vital crops such as cassava and sugarcane are also expected to drop by 7 to 21 percent this year, said Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) of Siam Commercial Bank.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had reported that around 1.3 million rai (208,000 hectares) or 18 percent of total off-season arable land were severely hurt by the adverse weather from September 2019 to January this year.

The worst-hit was off-season rice crop planted in November 2019. About half of the affected farmers were given government financial aid amounting to 624 million baht.

Overall rice production is expected to face its hardest fall of 27 percent from the previous year after huge swathes of rice fields were scorched dry from last December through February this year in a drought also widely seen as one of the worst in 40 years.

The poorer harvest and the economic fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic are expected to slash Thailand’s rice export in 2020 by between 12.9 and 18.1 percent, according to Kasikorn Research Center.

Rice farming takes up almost half or 45.2 percent of the total arable land in the Southeast Asian country, according to EIC.

Aquaculture also struggled to stay afloat, especially for cage-culture fish farming along rivers, which accounted for about 10 percent of total freshwater fish farms. Farmers were forced to reduce breeding areas by 30 percent in the northern region as water levels fell, said FAS.

As reservoir and irrigation water supplies in Thailand dropped alarmingly low, the government approved a budget of 3.1 billion baht in January for immediate drought mitigation efforts nationwide to be carried over a few months.

Supply for household consumption is being increased by expanding underground water facilities. The allocation of irrigation water for 2019/20 off-season crop cultivation has been increased by 5 percent from the initial allocation of 17.7 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the government has limited irrigation water for rice cultivation to ensure that there would be enough water for household consumption and sustainable ecological management until June 2020.

Farmers have been encouraged to grow crops that do not need much water instead, such as corn, soy beans and green beans.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels
Thailand's worst drought wipes out estimated $840 mil. in agriculture

Thailand Agriculture

3 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash
G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

Japan Agriculture

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wherda Arsianto on Unsplash
Kirin helping Vietnamese coffee farms improve product quality, protect environment

Vietnam Agriculture

15 DAYS AGO

rubber-tree-471_1280.jpg
Yokohama Rubber cooperates with Thai gov’t to support natural rubber farmers

Thailand Agriculture

1 MONTH AGO

image-1579510550417.jpg
Japan looks to protect intellectual property in wagyu beef cattle

Japan Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An illustration shows "Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park" to be built in 2020 on the Indonesian island of Bintan by Obayashi Corp. and Gallant Venture Ltd. (Image courtesy of Obayashi)
Japan's Obayashi, Salim Group to launch farm project in Indonesia

Indonesia Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

DSC_0747.JPG
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI

Singapore Agriculture

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Topcon Corp. and the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in smart agriculture development in Bangkok on Sept. 20, 2019. MOAC Vice Minister Anan Suwannarat (L), Arata Kimura (R), Topcon’s infrastructure business division. (Photo courtesy of Topcon Corp.)
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity

Thailand Agriculture

6 MONTHS AGO

Microalgae to be utilized by Marubeni Corp. and MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd. for demonstration experiments on the production of alternative proteins and DHA from palm oil mill effluent (POME) (Photo courtesy of Marubeni Corp.)
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent

Singapore Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...

7 MONTHS AGO

An indoor vegetable cultivation plant system Mitsubishi Chemical supplied to ShenYang Qiushi Agricultural Science and Technology Development in 2018.
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

20190829_0005.jpg
Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

8 MONTHS AGO

Paul John Dizon (R) and Jamila Seno
Japan's Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines

Philippines Agriculture

10 MONTHS AGO

20190513_0002.jpg
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods

Japan Agriculture

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190412_0004.JPG
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm

Vietnam Agriculture

13, Apr. 2019

20190326_0001_1.jpg
80% of young eels farmed in Japan may have been smuggled from Taiwan

Taiwan Agriculture

26, Mar. 2019

Logo kyodo image

20190208_0002.jpg
Japan's Oshima to produce rice-drying machines in Myanmar

Myanmar Agriculture

08, Feb. 2019

20181122_0001.jpg
Japan persimmons to go on sale in Australia for 1st time

Australia Agriculture

22, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

(Teiichiro Yotsukura (L) of the Ishinomaki NPO Center from Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, speaks to local women in Basey in the central Philippine island of Samar)
5th typhoon anniversary in Philippines apt time to boost preparedness

Philippines Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

20181106_0005.jpg
Japan to revise 70-yr-old fishery system to allow in newcomers

Japan Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image