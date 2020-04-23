Hyundai wins bid to build mall in Cambodia

Hyundai Engineering of the Republic of Korea recently announced it has won a 164-million-USD bid to build the AEON Mall 3 project development in Phnom Penh.

23, Apr. 2020

Aeon Mall in Phnom Penh (NNA)
Aeon Mall in Phnom Penh (NNA)

PHNOM PENH, VNA - Hyundai Engineering of the Republic of Korea recently announced it has won a 164-million-USD bid to build the AEON Mall 3 project development in Phnom Penh.

Officials of the Korean company said that it secured the project from AEON Mall, one of Japan’s largest distribution groups, which operates more than 200 shopping centres around the world.

The site is 170,000 sq.m, the largest of the three AEON malls in Cambodia, all of which are in Phnom Penh. The mall is expected to open in 2023.

In an interview with Khmer Times newspaper, President of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA) Chrek Soknim said that the news will help to give impetus to building more projects in the area.

Chrek, who is also the CEO of Century 21 Mekong realty firm, said that with the city’s urbanisation, more investment projects are expanding to the outskirts, creating great potential for the future.

To expand the city, more infrastructure investment, including roads, commercial buildings and shopping centres are needed, he added.

According to Chrek, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of real estate has not changed much and transactions stalled. He said that after it is over, property prices will see an increase of 15 to 20 percent.

AEON Mall plans to continue to expand its large shopping mall business in Southeast Asian countries, according to its financial results for the fiscal year that ended in February.

The report shows that AEON Mall recorded operating revenue in ASEAN to the tune of about 123 million USD, an increase of 18.1 percent year-on-year while operating income amounted to 25 million USD, up 168.7 percent compared with the previous consolidated fiscal year. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unspla
General contractor Shimizu wins $593 mil. metro, road infrastructure projects

Philippines Construction

10 DAYS AGO

Yangon Central Railway Station, Kun Chan Road (Photo by billow 926 on Unsplash)
Kajima gets 5.7 bil. yen of Japan-backed fund for Yangon development

Myanmar Construction

1 MONTH AGO

downtown-669909_960_720.jpg
Thailand’s Amata to develop industrial park near Yangon, seeking Japanese investors

Myanmar Construction

3 MONTHS AGO

Construction firms optimistic about business performance in Q3

Vietnam Construction

HANOI, VNA – About 22.7 percent of construction firms said they performed better in Quarter 3 while ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Conglomerate Mottama building Myanmar's 1st steel high-rise

Myanmar Construction

By Yadana Htun YANGON, NNA - Mottama Holdings Ltd., a Myanmar-based conglomerate, is constructing th...

03, Nov. 2018