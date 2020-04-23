Thailand extends foreigners’ visas for 3 more months amid COVID-19

Photo by john Applese on Unsplash

BANGKOK, VNA – Thailand on April 21 approved an automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months in a bid to prevent long queues at migration centres and contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government.

It was the second extension the Thai government has entitled foreigners unable to leave the country because of the pandemic. The first visa amnesty was granted until April 30.

To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Thailand has since late March banned entry by foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded 2,811 infections and 48 fatalities. - VNA