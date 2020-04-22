Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)

By Koji Rokkaku

JAKARTA, NNA – PT. Digitalinstincts Teknologi, an Indonesian information technology startup invested by Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp., has developed a tablet PC-based monitoring system to provide care for long-stay foreign visitors.

The multi-language system called Traxia Solace allows visitors to Indonesia to contact a customer support call center with a dedicated tablet computer in case of an emergency such as sudden illnesses. It also lets people forced to stay indoors due to anti-coronavirus containment measures order meals and daily necessities, the startup said Tuesday.

Traxia Solace has been installed in 36 rooms on a floor of the Sakura Park Hotel and Residence complex at Kota Deltamas in West Java Province. Guests can use the tablet with a high-definition video calling function to call for services. The tablets can tell as well whether non-guests have entered the rooms. The service will be available to a total of 106 rooms on all its floors in response to demand from guests.

If guests face emergencies, the system can check the conditions of their rooms and alert hotel staffers, their workplaces and families. Guests select in advance an alert level. The IT venture aims to broaden operations beyond the hotel.

Requirements that people spend more time indoors during mass shutdowns raises the value of Traxia Solace, said Yuzo Kuboyama, chief marketing director of the firm known as DIT for short.

“As people are being forced to stay home or at hotels because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, a system to remotely communicate with people outside or provide care is necessary,” Kuboyama told an online news conference Tuesday. “We anticipate growing demand for such services and decided to introduce the Solace system.”

Traxia Solace runs on DIT’s 3-year-old Traxia cloud platform, which accumulates data collected from global positioning systems, smartphones and tablet PCs for analysis tailored to individual customers.

Hiroyuki Tanaka, director at Sakura Park Hotel and Residence, expressed hope that the system will be upgraded to let guests communicate directly with medical institutions and said he would work toward that end. Only non-medical personnel staffers support the center now.

The hotel-residence serve mainly Japanese expatriates, but it did not disclose how many Japanese are living there now.

According to the Embassy of Japan, the number of Japanese residents in the country stand at nearly 20,000, a majority of which stay in greater Jakarta,

“We’ve received requests that people who have traveled to Indonesia from Japan be allowed to use our hotel to temporarily take shelter,” Tanaka said at the online conference. “A system allowing guests to contact the customer support call center in case of emergency can bring them a sense of security.”

The Japan External Trade Organization’s Jakarta office will help DIT connect with Japanese and Indonesian startups that may be able to add to the system, senior director Amane Kameda told the news conference.