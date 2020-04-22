Hyundai Engineering wins $340 mln order to expand Datan power plant in Taiwan

Image by Rebecca Humann from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Engineering has clinched an order worth $340 million from Taiwan Power Company (TPC), a state-owned electric power company, to expand the Datan combined-cycle power plant, which is Taiwan's biggest gas-fired power plant with seven generating units in operation.

Hyundai Engineering (HEC) said it would expand the seventh unit at the plant in Taoyuan City, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Taipei, A steam turbine generator with a capacity of 300 megawatts will be installed at existing facilities. TPC, which manages 75 percent of Taiwan's total electricity generation, has expanded capacity for stable supply power.

For the expansion of the Datan power plant, TPC will build two new units. The consortium of Marubeni Corp. and GE Group was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. GE will supply primary equipment. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has refurbished the Data power plant.