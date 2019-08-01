Mitsubishi to make plug-in hybrids in Thailand from 2021

Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko (third from right) at an event in Bangkok on Wednesday, celebrating the export of 4 million vehicles by the firm’s unit in Thailand. (Photo: Mitsubishi Motors)

BANGKOK, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will begin producing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Thailand in 2021, its first output of the low-emission vehicles outside Japan.

Chairman Osamu Masuko announced the plan on Wednesday in Bangkok at an event celebrating the export of 4 million vehicles by its local unit.

Masuko said the automaker will invest about 10 billion yen ($91.6 million) to make the Outlander plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle at its main plant at the Laemchabang Industrial Estate in the eastern province of Chonburi.

Over 200,000 units of the Outlander PHEV have sold in more than 50 countries and regions since it was first rolled off the production line in 2013.

The application Mitsubishi submitted to the Board of Investment of Thailand states that the carmaker’s plan to produce the plug-in Outlander is in line with the Thai government's decision to provide tax incentives for low-emission vehicle production.

Mitsubishi said it expects to sell 3,000 Outlander PHEVs in Thailand annually.