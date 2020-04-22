G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

22, Apr. 2020

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash
Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash

TOKYO, Kyodo - Farm ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday vowed to oppose any restrictive measures that would threaten food security and disrupt global food supply chains amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen countries, including Russia, Cambodia and Thailand, have imposed export restrictions on agricultural products and other supplies as of Monday, according to the Japanese farm ministry. The restrictions center on grain.

Some countries are apparently concerned that the spread of the epidemic, which has triggered governments around the world to implement various types of lockdown measures, could affect farm production systems and cause nations to prioritize their domestic markets.

"We will guard against any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security and nutrition of large proportions of the world population, especially the most vulnerable living in environments of low food security," the G-20 agriculture ministers said in a statement following a videoconference. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash
G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

Japan Agriculture

1 MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wherda Arsianto on Unsplash
Kirin helping Vietnamese coffee farms improve product quality, protect environment

Vietnam Agriculture

14 DAYS AGO

rubber-tree-471_1280.jpg
Yokohama Rubber cooperates with Thai gov’t to support natural rubber farmers

Thailand Agriculture

1 MONTH AGO

image-1579510550417.jpg
Japan looks to protect intellectual property in wagyu beef cattle

Japan Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An illustration shows "Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park" to be built in 2020 on the Indonesian island of Bintan by Obayashi Corp. and Gallant Venture Ltd. (Image courtesy of Obayashi)
Japan's Obayashi, Salim Group to launch farm project in Indonesia

Indonesia Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

DSC_0747.JPG
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI

Singapore Agriculture

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Topcon Corp. and the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in smart agriculture development in Bangkok on Sept. 20, 2019. MOAC Vice Minister Anan Suwannarat (L), Arata Kimura (R), Topcon’s infrastructure business division. (Photo courtesy of Topcon Corp.)
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity

Thailand Agriculture

6 MONTHS AGO

Microalgae to be utilized by Marubeni Corp. and MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd. for demonstration experiments on the production of alternative proteins and DHA from palm oil mill effluent (POME) (Photo courtesy of Marubeni Corp.)
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent

Singapore Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...

7 MONTHS AGO

An indoor vegetable cultivation plant system Mitsubishi Chemical supplied to ShenYang Qiushi Agricultural Science and Technology Development in 2018.
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

20190829_0005.jpg
Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

8 MONTHS AGO

Paul John Dizon (R) and Jamila Seno
Japan's Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines

Philippines Agriculture

10 MONTHS AGO

20190513_0002.jpg
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods

Japan Agriculture

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190412_0004.JPG
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm

Vietnam Agriculture

13, Apr. 2019

20190326_0001_1.jpg
80% of young eels farmed in Japan may have been smuggled from Taiwan

Taiwan Agriculture

26, Mar. 2019

Logo kyodo image

20190208_0002.jpg
Japan's Oshima to produce rice-drying machines in Myanmar

Myanmar Agriculture

08, Feb. 2019

20181122_0001.jpg
Japan persimmons to go on sale in Australia for 1st time

Australia Agriculture

22, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

(Teiichiro Yotsukura (L) of the Ishinomaki NPO Center from Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, speaks to local women in Basey in the central Philippine island of Samar)
5th typhoon anniversary in Philippines apt time to boost preparedness

Philippines Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

20181106_0005.jpg
Japan to revise 70-yr-old fishery system to allow in newcomers

Japan Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image