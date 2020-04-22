G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash

TOKYO, Kyodo - Farm ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday vowed to oppose any restrictive measures that would threaten food security and disrupt global food supply chains amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than a dozen countries, including Russia, Cambodia and Thailand, have imposed export restrictions on agricultural products and other supplies as of Monday, according to the Japanese farm ministry. The restrictions center on grain.

Some countries are apparently concerned that the spread of the epidemic, which has triggered governments around the world to implement various types of lockdown measures, could affect farm production systems and cause nations to prioritize their domestic markets.

"We will guard against any unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security and nutrition of large proportions of the world population, especially the most vulnerable living in environments of low food security," the G-20 agriculture ministers said in a statement following a videoconference. (Kyodo)