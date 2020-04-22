Cambodia offers tax exemption for tourism services

Photo by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - The Cambodian government on April 21 announced a three-month tax exemption for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and travel agencies in Phnom Penh and several provinces as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country's tourism industry hard.

Secretary of state at the Ministry of Tourism Tith Chantha said the move came in line with the government’s measures aimed at assisting the private sector and workers affected by the pandemic.

The exemption takes effect from March to May this year, applicable for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and travel agencies in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot, Bavet city and Poipet city, which are registered with the General Department of Taxation.

According to statistics, the COVID-19 has affected all the 630,000 workers in the local tourism industry, with nearly 30,000 being jobless. - VNA