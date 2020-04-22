Singapore extends lockdown until at least June 1

Photo by Amirul Aqid on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Singapore will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on April 21.

The country reported 1,111 new cases earlier April 21, bringing its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia.

Lee said the sharp upsurge in cases was due to aggressive testing of workers in the dorms, including those who are asymptomatic.

Although the viral clusters in the dorms have remained largely contained, Lee said circuit-breaker measures that shut down nonessential businesses and schools until May 4 will be extended to June 1 or until infections ease.

He said this will allow the government to detect and contain the virus spread early if there is a transmission from the dorms to the wider community.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 375 new COVID-19 infections on April 21, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.

Indonesia also recorded 26 new deaths on the day, raising the total number to 616.

More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered in the country so far. - VNA