Japan Tobacco to open 3rd global business service hub in Metro Manila

MANILA, NNA -- Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) will set up a third global business service hub in Metro Manila to integrate and streamline its overseas unit’s operations.

Global Business Service (GBS) Center to be set up shortly in the city of Taguig will follow similar bases in Warsaw, Poland, and St. Petersburg, Russia, for Geneva-based Japan Tobacco International (JTI), Ayaka Osedo, a JT spokeswoman in Tokyo, told NNA on Monday.

JTI, JT's overseas business unit, plans to hire up to 350 people over the next three years with skills in finance, marketing, global supply chains, and information technology among other expertise at the business process outsourcing base in the Southeast Asian country. It has already begun hiring new employees, she said.

The GBS Center is "expected to increase the operational efficiency of JTI markets by streamlining activities, harmonizing business processes and sharing best-practices not only in Asia Pacific but across all 130 countries the company operates in,” JTI said in a statement last Wednesday.

JTI also intends to increase the number of employees in the Philippines, including those assigned to a cigarette factory in Lipa, Batangas Province, south of the capital, by 11 percent to a total of 5,000.

In 2017, JTI set up the Lipa plant and also acquired cigarette-related assets from Filipino cigarette giant Mighty Corp. for 50 billion pesos ($98 million). The factory is currently undergoing expansion work.

JTI International (Philippines) Inc. manufactures and markets the brands Winston, Camel, Mevius, Mighty and Marvels, according to the statement.

JT, founded in 1985, took over cigarette business from the state-run Japan Tobacco & Salt Public Corp. JT established JTI in 1999 as its global cigarette business unit and employs some 26,000 people globally, according to JT’s website.