Japan’s Denka buying 33% of Taiwan partner PlexBio to develop infectious disease tests

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. will take a 33.4 percent stake in its Taiwanese partner PlexBio Co. through new share issues, to expand in the field of molecular diagnostics.

The transaction is expected to close in September, said the companies, which have been in partnership since 2016.

“The combination of PlexBio’s unique approach to multiplex analysis and Denka’s expertise in the field of infectious disease and immunology, will enable us to bring novel diagnostic products to the market,” Denka said in a statement on Tuesday.

Denka and PlexBio plan to complete development of a new diagnostic system by 2022 and aim for sales of 2 billion ($18 million) to 3 billion yen within three to five years of launching the product, a Denka official said.