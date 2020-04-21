FDI into Indonesia falls in Q1

Jakarta (Photo by Indira Tjokorda on Unsplash)

HANOI, VNA - About 6.33 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) flowed into Indonesia in the first quarter of this year, down 9.2 percent year on year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has halted global investment, said the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

Indonesia reported the first COVID-19 case in March.

The virus kept spreading rapidly across the country, forcing Indonesian authorities to apply partial lockdowns in the country's capital of Jakarta and some other cities, hemming in business activities.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health said on April 20 that the country recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 6,760.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is projected to grow 2.3 percent this year, down from a 5.02-percent growth last year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. - VNA