Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

21, Apr. 2020

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels

TOKYO, NNA – Major Chinese home electronics maker Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. group will invest 1.958 billion yuan ($28 million) in building a lithium ion battery plant to cash in on growing global demand.

Changhong Sunpower New Energy Co., its group arm, embarked on the construction of a plant in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, on Saturday to produce the batteries for electric vehicles and bikes as well as home appliances, the group said in a statement on Monday

Changhong Sunpower New Energy, based in Taixing in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu, is undertaking the project in two phases, with the first for scheduled operation in the second half of 2021, the statement said.

The second phase of plant building for expansion will begin in 2022 and production is planned to start in the second half of 2023, it said.

Changhong Sunpower New Energy, which was renamed from Jiangsu Sunpower Co. after the Changhong group took it over in 2017, is known for its Sunpower brand lithium ion batteries and currently produces power output equivalent to 1.2 million kilowatts annually, according to the battery maker.

Upon completion of the plant, the group expects to generate sales of over 3 billion yuan, the group said in the statement.

Global lithium ion battery demand is expected to grow 14.3 percent annually from 2018 through 2025 to top $100 billion, according to the Chinese group’s statement, citing data from Adroit Market Research based in the United States.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

15 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

5 DAYS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

15 DAYS AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

19 DAYS AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1483478550801-ceba5fe50e8e.jpg
Samsung to build $500m smartphone display plant in India

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Japan's Meidensha to acquire 41% stake in Vietnamese switchboard maker

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

handphone-4759482_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC upbeat on 2020 sales for 5G phones and fast computers

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

New Kinpo Group plans to manufacture products for major Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at a 799,999 square-meter production complex, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (NNA)
Taiwan New Kinpo Group expanding printer capacity in China despite trade row

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO