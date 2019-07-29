Realtor Beyond Borders to sell Chinese-developed condos in Cambodia to Japanese investors

Artist’s impression of Agile Sky Residence (Beyond Borders photo)

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese real-estate company Beyond Borders Co. has obtained exclusive rights to sell condominiums developed in the Cambodian capital by Chinese property firm Agile Group Holdings Ltd.

Beyond Borders will this week start selling all 963 units in the 44-story Agile Sky Residence, with prices ranging from 10 million yen ($92,210) to 20 million yen, to Japanese investors.

The tower will be built along Monivong Boulevard in central Phnom Penh and will have a swimming pool, a gym and a bar lounge. It is scheduled to be completed in June 2022.

This will be Beyond Borders’ 30th property project in Cambodia, where Japanese investors find real-estate prices reasonable, a company official said.

The company set up a subsidiary in the Cambodian capital earlier this month, its second overseas presence after Malaysia. It will offer real estate brokerage services as well as after-sales service, and is considering launching IT-related services in the medium term, the official said.

Beyond Borders, established in Tokyo in 2015, has a database of about 62,000 properties in 42 countries.