Myanmar industry minister resigns, 2nd NLD cabinet member to quit over corruption scandal

YANGON, NNA – Myanmar’s President U Win Myint has accepted the resignation of Union Industry Minister U Khin Maung Cho amid a corruption scandal, the presidential office said Friday.

The minister is being investigated for procurement of raw materials for Burma Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), a state-owned drug-maker under the Industry Ministry, according to a source in the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

He is the second cabinet minister to quit over corruption allegations since the NLD came to power in 2016. U Kyaw Win stepped down as finance minister in May 2018.

The electricity minister and his deputy are also under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.