Philippines may lose 4.5 billion USD remittances to COVID-19: insider

The Philippines is likely to lose about 228 billion PHP (4.5 billion USD) this year in remittances from about 10 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21, Apr. 2020

sharon-mccutcheon-8lnbXtxFGZw-unsplash.jpg

HANOI, VNA - The Philippines is likely to lose about 228 billion PHP (4.5 billion USD) this year in remittances from about 10 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of the ACTS-OFW Coalition of Organisations Aniceto Bertiz III said on account of the severe global economic devastation, it now projects total remittances to reach only 27 billion USD this year, from 30 billion USD in 2019.

Without the pandemic, the Philippines would have expected the aggregate incoming cash transfers from Filipinos overseas to grow by 1.5 billion USD this year, he added.

Bertiz said migrant Filipino workers around the world in the following sectors of shipping and shipping-related support services; aviation and aviation-related support services, are bearing the brunt of the economic destruction and job losses.

Those working in travel and tour operations; hotels, resorts and restaurants; gaming; and oil, gas and energy exploration and development, are in the same predicament.

The collapse of crude oil prices is foreseen dampening to a large extent the demand for Filipino workers, from engineers to construction workers, Bertiz added.

The Philippine Department of Health announced 200 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on April 20. Additional 41 people made full recovery on the day, raising the number to 613.

Total infections in the country stood at 6,459, with 428 fatalities. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

3 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

20 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

20 HOURS AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

4 DAYS AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

19 DAYS AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

25 DAYS AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image