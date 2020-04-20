Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

HANOI, NNA – Dai Nippon Printing Co. (DNP) is set to acquire a stake in an affiliate of a Japanese business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Vietnam to use it as an offshore base in a bid to boost and improve its own BPO services.

The Japanese printing giant signed a capital and business alliance contract with Agrex (Vietnam) Co., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Agrex Inc., this month, DNP said in a press release on Friday.

A DNP spokeswoman said it will acquire a 36 percent stake in Agrex (Vietnam) as early as the first half of this business year starting in April, but declined to disclose the sum. Agrex (Vietnam) will be DNP’s second overseas BPO unit, she said.

The latest deal is part of DNP’s efforts to introduce artificial intelligence-based optical character readers in entering data in its BPO services and establish offshore bases overseas.

The Tokyo-based firm said demand for BPO services has been growing in Japan as businesses are striving to streamline their operations while improving the quality of their products and services due to a chronic labor shortage and a greater emphasis on work-life balance.

Agrex, which comes under the umbrella of the Tis Inc. group, has provided BPO services in Japan for 50 years. Agrex has a BPO subsidiary in both Thailand and Vietnam. Agrex (Vietnam) focuses mainly on data input services in the Japanese language.

Besides printing, DNP focuses on solution-oriented businesses, including the internet and information processing services, according to its website.

DNP also provides a wide diversity of BPO services ranging from being entrusted by companies and other organizations with important information, printing data of various notices and accepting application forms to operating customer support centers for businesses.