THACO to export semi-trailers to US in May

HANOI, VNA - Truong Hai Auto Corporation, known as THACO, has said that in late May, it will export 69 semi-trailers to the US - a market with strict requirements on quality standards.

This is the result of cooperation between THACO and PITTS Enterprises Company - one of 15 major semi-trailers manufacturers in North America. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on distributing semi-trailers in the US market.

THACO’s semi-trailers exported to the US market will be distributed by Dorsey Intermodal - a subsidiary of PITTS Enterprises, which also supplies relevant warranty and maintenance services.

According to THACO, the batch of semi-trailers is manufactured at THACO Special Vehicles Manufacturing Limited Company, the firm that specializes in manufacturing high-quality semi-trailers and special vehicles for local and foreign markets.

THACO said it expects to export more than 1,600 vehicles of all kinds with a total value of 50 million USD, in 2020.

Its successful export to the US market proves that THACO has appropriate strategies to join deeper in the global value chain, it noted. - VNA