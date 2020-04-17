Toyota India warns of bumpy road to automotive sector recovery

17, Apr. 2020

Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)
Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)

NEW DELHI, NNA-A Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary has warned of a bumpy road to recovery for the Indian automobile sector as Covid-19 containment measures hurt the economy.

The Japanese carmaker’s Indian subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., calls recovery in the locked-down country uncertain for now but expects eventual profound changes in the industry.

“It’s still unclear whether we will move from ‘V’ to a ‘U’ or ‘L’ shaped recovery,” the subsidiary’s managing director Masakazu Yoshimura said in a statement.

V-shaped means rapid economic turnaround after a slump, U-shaped denotes slower recovery and an L-path suggests years before recovery.

“We are witnessing demand, supply, market and liquidity shocks, decline in real gross domestic product growth rates (and) foreign currencies becoming weaker against the dollar,” he said.

The automaker’s India sales declined 24.2 percent to 114,081 units in the fiscal year ended March 2020, dragged down by 45.2 percent sales decline in March alone, according to data of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers released on Monday.

Post-Covid-19, the auto industry will face a new normal, Yoshimura said, meaning carmakers should “stop jobs that do not fit the needs (and) change procedure…to continue to navigate in these turbulent times.”

Manufacturing is likely to resume gradually after the government decided to ease some of the lockdown restrictions from April 20, and further opening is expected even if virus cases persist.

“A prolonged lockdown is not sustainable,” Shamika Ravi, an economist and former Brookings Institute Fellow told NNA on Thursday. “The government will have to gradually ease lockdown restrictions in the next few months to enable some key industries and services to operate.”

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India reached 13,387 with 437 reported deaths as of Friday morning.

The Toyota subsidiary on Thursday released what it describes as a “Restart Manual” as a guide for resuming business shortly after lockdowns. “This ‘Restart Manual’ is prepared not only for our use but also for the benefit of government, industries and stakeholders,” Yoshimura said.

Toyota India officials pose with the newly launched New Vellfire, a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Feb. 26, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)
Toyota India officials pose with the newly launched New Vellfire, a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Feb. 26, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Kirloskar Motor)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)
Toyota India warns of bumpy road to automotive sector recovery

India Auto

1 MINUTE

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

China Auto

2 DAYS AGO

hindu-428914_1280.jpg
Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

India Auto

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels
Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Thailand Auto

3 DAYS AGO

A file photo taken in July 2019 shows a Volkswagen AG dealership in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. (NNA)
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown

Features India Auto

3 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

Thailand Auto

3 DAYS AGO

yamuna-expressway-385360_1280.jpg
India’s new vehicle sales suffer 1st drop in 6 years in FY 2019-20

India Auto

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

7 DAYS AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by riski on Unsplash
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash
Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

Thailand Auto

15 DAYS AGO

mage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
China Evergrande Group to begin EV production in Shanghai, Guangzhou in 2021: report

China Auto

15 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Subaru to temporarily halt all global output due to coronavirus

Japan Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO