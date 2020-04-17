Japan-led JV launches free coronavirus testing service in Indonesia

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Kalbe Farma)

JAKARTA, NNA - A Japanese-Indonesian joint venture has launched free clinical testing to detect the new pneumonia-causing coronavirus to help the government combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country.

PT. Innolab Sains Internasional, a three-way venture involving a subsidiary of major Indonesian drugmaker PT. Kalbe Farma and Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp., is now capable of conducting 140 PCR tests per day at its laboratory, Kalbe Farma said.

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta, operated by the joint venture, began the service this week, the first polymerase chain reaction testing launched by a private institution in the country, the pharmaceutical firm said in a statement released on Monday.

The lab, currently capable of handling 4,000 tests per month, plans to double the capacity to 8,000 to meet the increasing need in Indonesia, with test results available within two working days, according to the statement.

Indonesia has 32 institutions undertaking PCR testing, with 39,706 cases handled from April 1 to 16.

At least 5,516 confirmed coronavirus cases and 496 deaths were reported in the country as of noon Thursday, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

The joint venture, the first foreign investment in the clinical service field in Indonesia, is 60 percent owned by PT. Kalbio Global Medika, Kalbe Farma's subsidiary, and 20 percent each by the trading house and Yokohama-based Hoken Kagaku Inc., which provides clinical tests and other medical research services. (NNA/Kyodo)