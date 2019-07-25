Daiwa invests in Vietnam health firm via new venture fund

SINGAPORE, NNA - Major Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has purchased 63.7 percent stake in a health company in Vietnam via a new Daiwa-affiliated venture fund.

The 5 billion yen ($46 million) fund seeks to invest further in promising firms particularly in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

The fund, Daiwa ACA Apac Growth LP, was established by the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daiwa's Singaporean partner, ACA Investments Pte. Ltd., registered in the Cayman Islands.

In its first investment, the fund made a capital injection into Ha Van Education & Healthcare Jsc, a Hanoi-based company offering medical checkup outsourcing services to more than 300 companies.

Daiwa also plans to provide the Vietnamese firm with human network and management know-how, the statement said.

In October 2018, Daiwa bought a 34 percent stake in ACA Investments, signing a partnership contract. (NNA/Kyodo)