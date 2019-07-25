Japan adhesive maker Konishi to form Indonesia JV

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese adhesive maker Konishi Co. is forming a production and sales joint venture with Indonesian conglomerate Triputra Group to boost business in Southeast Asia.

The Osaka-based company and PT. Triputra Investindo Arya will sign a contract Friday to establish the unit in Bogor, south of Jakarta, to begin operation in April 2020, according to a statement by Konishi .

Capitalized at 130 billion rupiah ($9.27 million), the joint venture, PT. Konishi Lemindo Indonesia, will be owned 70 percent and 30 percent by the Japanese and Indonesian companies, respectively, it said.

Konishi is seeking to cultivate the Southeast Asian market, where demand for adhesives for housing is strong, utilizing the conglomerate's experience in making and selling the products, Konishi spokesman Mitsuhiro Nakatani told NNA on Wednesday.

Konishi will also take over the adhesive business run by PT. Lemindo Abadi Jaya, an adhesive maker under the major Indonesian company group, Nakatani said.

According to the spokesman, the overseas sales of the Konishi Group accounted for around 8 billion yen ($73 million), or 6 percent, of its total sales of 134 billion yen in the year through March. (NNA/Kyodo)