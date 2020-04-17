Singapore CDL clinches better deal to buy China’s Sincere Property amid pandemic

17, Apr. 2020

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash
Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Singapore’s City Development Ltd. (CDL) will acquire a 51.01 percent stake in Sincere Property Group for 4.39 billion yuan ($620 million), stepping up its presence in the Chinese real estate market.

CDL said in a press release on Wednesday the company managed to renegotiate its earlier deal for a more competitive price following the global coronavirus pandemic. In May last year, CDL announced it would buy 24 percent of the major Chinese developer for 5.5 billion yuan.

“Given the adverse impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the global uncertainty, CDL has taken the opportunity to negotiate new terms for its investment into Sincere Property,” CDL said.

Under the renegotiated deal, a call option will also be granted to CDL which could exercise to buy an additional 9 percent stake for 770 million yuan, pushing up CDL’s interest in Sincere Property Group to 60.01 percent.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, China accounted for 13 percent of CDL Group’s global asset portfolio worth SG$23.2 billion ($16.3 billion). The deal will increase the ratio to 17 percent while allowing CDL to expand its capabilities across residential properties, offices, business parks, serviced residences and hotels, according to CDL.

“Despite our relatively late entry into China’s real estate market only a decade ago, this investment will immediately accelerate CDL’s geographical presence from three to 18 cities in China,” Sherman Kwek, Group CEO of CDL, said in the press release.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash
Singapore CDL clinches better deal to buy China’s Sincere Property amid pandemic

China Property

1 HOUR AGO

Completion image of River Valley Project (Image courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTT group launches 2 new housing projects in popular Melbourne

Australia Property

22 HOURS AGO

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

India Property

17 DAYS AGO

pexels-photo-2297482.jpg
Japanese house-builder Iida Group to launch mortgage JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplas
Japanese construction firm Kumagai Gumi launches Taiwan property development unit

Taiwan Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking for Kita Tower Condominium in the new Branz Mega Kuningan development in the central business district of South Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2020. (NNA)
Tokyu Land builds residences in Jakarta CBD, to launch more projects despite stagnant market

Indonesia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

sydney.jpg
Property management firm Daibiru opens Australia unit for overseas expansion

Australia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Yogas Design from Pixabay
Sumitomo Forestry, Kumagai Gumi team up in property projects in Asia

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Office buildings in “Ecoworld.” (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to embark on office buildings development in India

India Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Waranont (Joe) on Unsplash
Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 1st S.E. Asia hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash
Tokyu Fudosan to invest in major Malaysian development project

Malaysia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Luu Quang Minh (AA Plus Photography) on Unsplash
Takashimaya, Shimizu acquire office-commercial building in Hanoi

Vietnam Property

4 MONTHS AGO

charles-5HSHOq6BoPs-unsplash_1_.jpg
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to develop 2 more projects near Manila

Philippines Property

4 MONTHS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

5 MONTHS AGO

Wallapa Traisorat (2nd from L), CEO and president of Asset World Corporation Public Co., (2nd from R) Craig S.Smith, group president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, signing agreements in Bangkok to establish hotels in Chonburi and Phuket on Nov. 14, 2019.
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

A commercial complex in Vienna to be developed by Central Group and Austria's Signa group. (Image courtesy of Netherlands Architecture Institute OMA)
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

An artist's image of the Springhill Yume Lagoon townhouse project in Indonesia's Banten Province by Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. and Springhill Group's PT. Nuansa Hijau Lestari. (Courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties)
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

6 MONTHS AGO

An illustrated image of nanoco building in Vietnam. (Image courtesy of Tokyu PM Vietnam)
Tokyu starts realty management business in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi Capital to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

JAKARTA, NNA - Hitachi Capital Corp., a financial arm of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd., wi...

6 MONTHS AGO

File photo (Getty/Kyodo)
Hitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Property

6 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of List Co.)
Japan, Thai developers selling prime condos in central Bangkok

Thailand Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Hirosato Fukimbara (2nd from L), managing director of Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co.'s Myanmar unit NSKRE Residence (Myanmar) Co., and others participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for a service apartment for Japanese expatriates in Yangon on Sept. 28, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nippon Steel's realtor unit to build service apartment in Yangon

Myanmar Property

7 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan real estate broker acquires $31 mil. remote island parcel in Malaysia for tourism development

Malaysia Property

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s major property broker Sinyi Realty Inc. said it had acquired usage rights for...

7 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of a hotel and condominium complex to be built by Japan’s Daiwa House Industry Co. in the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The construction will begin in 2020 with the complex due to start hotel business and accept condominium residents in 2023. (Image courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government)
Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening

Taiwan Property

8 MONTHS AGO

Hironori Katsuse, CEO of Oyo Technology & Hospitality Japan K.K.
Indian firm entering Japan’s rental housing market with new IT-based service

Japan Property

8 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s sketch shows Savya Financial Center, a twin office tower complex planned to be built in the Philippines’ Metro Manila region by the end of 2021, with major Japanese realtor Mitsubishi Estate Co. developing the northern part of the complex in a joint project with local developer Arthaland Corp. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate)
Mitsubishi Estate taps Philippine office property market

Philippines Property

8 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of a detached house to be sold by Sumitomo Forestry Co. in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry)
Japan’s Sumitomo Forestry to begin selling detached houses near Jakarta this week

Indonesia Property

8 MONTHS AGO