JCB, Malaysia’s CMIB to issue credit card for affluent Indonesian women

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese credit card company JCB Co. and its Malaysian partner PT Bank CIMB Niaga are issuing their third, joint credit card in Indonesia, now targeting affluent women as they advance in the workplace.

CIMB Niaga JCB Precious Card is available to women with monthly income of at least 12.5 million rupiah ($840). It comes with health insurance coverage up to 100 million rupiah for breast and cervical cancer and offers no-interest repayment installments for spending on beauty care and fashion.