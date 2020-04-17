Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

17, Apr. 2020

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank has made another emergency move to help keep the pandemic-stricken economy afloat by slashing policy interest rate by 50 basis points to a 2.75 percent.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also reduced overnight deposit and lending rates by 50 basis points to 2.25 percent and 3.25 percent respectively.

The big cuts will help businesses steer through the economic storm as the country grapples to contain the spread of the coronavirus with shutdowns and home quarantines. Increasing lending support to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) would help ensure adequate liquidity and lower credit cost, said BSP in its statement.

“The monetary initiatives will also quicken economic recovery as the pandemic fades,” the bank said.

BSP governor Benjamin Diokno had earlier indicated the necessity for a “deeper rate cut” as the economy was expected to head toward a sharp slowdown due to stringent lockdown measures to combat the contagion.

“The off-cycle rate cut is meant to strongly encourage lending to various sectors, especially the most vulnerable, amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” Diokno said in the statement.

Diokno said it was better for the monetary board to set the benchmark rate earlier than the scheduled rate meeting on May 21 given that “monetary policy works with a lag.”

Meanwhile, analysts believe the central bank will cut rates further in the weeks or months to come.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Mapa expects BSP to trim its benchmark rates by 25 basis points by May, and reduce the reserve ratio requirement by another 200 basis points before the end of April.

Michael Ricafort, economist at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. also expects a 25-basis points rate cut.

“There is no better time to aggressively cut local policy rates than now as monetary easing measures are needed most by the economy right now and really meant or intended for times such as this one,” Ricafort told NNA in an email.

The central bank had cut the benchmark rate twice in the past two months by a total of 75 basis points to 125 percent. It also reduced the reserved ratio requirement by 2 percentage points.

The BSP also bought government bonds worth 300 billion pesos ($5.9 billion) and provided relief measures to lenders.

In mid-March, the country's main island of Luzon was placed under a lockdown, which has been extended till April 30. This has put the economy to almost a standstill and caused the loss of more than 1 million jobs.

Philippine finance minister Carlos Dominguez recently warned that the country may suffer a zero to negative 0.8 percent economic growth this year, despite the government spending massive amounts to counter the coronavirus fallout.

In its report this month, state think-tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies said the economy risks losing between 276.3 billion pesos and 2.5 trillion pesos depending on how poorly it would perform.

The finance department recently announced a stimulus package worth 1.17 trillion pesos or 5 to 6 percent of the country’s GDP. The bulk of it covered cash subsidies for workers and small businesses.

Alarmingly, the Philippines has the most number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with 5,660 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

The rise in cases and quarantine violations has prompted the presidential palace to consider a total lockdown of the country or a tougher implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, said its spokesman in a virtual media briefing Thursday.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

1 MINUTE

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

15 DAYS AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

21 DAYS AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image