Google launches Indonesian version of Teach From Home
JAKARTA, VNA - Google has launched Mengajar Dari Rumah, an Indonesian version of virtual education platform Teach From Home, to help teachers educate students remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Google Indonesia managing director Randy Jusuf said through a collaboration with the Education and Cultural Ministry, educators and students alike will be able to access learning materials from Mengajar Dari Rumah as well as BersamaHadapiKorona, a website run by the ministry.
He added that Teach From Home was designed to support remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hundreds of millions of students have been affected across the globe.
Google has supported remote teaching by providing Google Meet premium features free of charge for G Suite and G Suite for Education subscribers until the end of September, as well as training and tips through Google, YouTube, and YouTubeLearning. - VNA