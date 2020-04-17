South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

17, Apr. 2020

1.jpg

SEOUL, Kyodo - South Korea's ruling party earned a landslide victory in Wednesday's general election, capturing nearly two-thirds of the parliament, major broadcasters reported.

The outcome demonstrates voter satisfaction with the way the government of President Moon Jae In has handled the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the Platform Party, its satellite that only targets proportional representation slots, won 180 seats out of the 300 that were up for grabs, while the main opposition United Future Party and its affiliate won 103 seats, according to the media.

Prior to the election, the ruling camp held 128 seats and the main opposition 112.

The overwhelming victory gives the Moon administration a stronger political mandate until the end of the leader's single five-year term as president in May 2022, with prospects looking good for the liberal camp in the next presidential election in the same year.

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak Yeon of the ruling party defeated United Future Party leader Hwang Kyo Ahn in an electoral district in central Seoul. Their contest drew huge attention as they are seen as their parties' leading candidates in the next presidential election.

"To satisfy those who have shown support for us, we will do our best to fight the coronavirus," Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Lee Hae Chan said.

The main opposition party's Hwang conceded defeat late Wednesday night and said he will step down as party leader.

Meanwhile, the general election also saw a North Korean defector directly elected to the parliament in South Korea for the first time.

Thae Yong Ho, a former deputy ambassador to North Korea's embassy in London who defected with his family to the South in 2016, won in the affluent Gangnam district in Seoul while running as a United Future Party candidate. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

15 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Clashes between protesters and police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon district on Nov. 18, 2019.)
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0011_1.jpg
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Clock running out on GSOMIA

South Korea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

5 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0002.jpg
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0011.jpg
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191114_0001.jpg
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Kem Sokha in 2016)
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191111_0002.jpg
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Taiwan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hate speech

South Korea Politics

Heated debate over hate speech has re-emerged in South Korea, following the suicide of 25-year-old s...

6 MONTHS AGO