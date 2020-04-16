Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

16, Apr. 2020

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese dairy maker Meiji Co. will acquire a 25 percent stake in a major dairy firm operator in China to ramp up milk production and cash in on growing demand among quality-conscious consumers there.

Meiji will buy the share of AustAsia Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. for $254.4 million from AustAsia’s parent company Japfa Ltd., a Singapore-listed agri-food company, the Japanese firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is Meiji’s largest capital investment ever in a company, spokesman Tomohisa Kamei told NNA on Thursday.

AustAsia launched dairy farming business in mainland China in 2009 and runs seven dairy firms – five in Shandong Province and two in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region -- with about 80,000 dairy cows. Daily raw milk output stands at more than 1,000 tons, he said.

The Singapore-based AustAsia sells milk under the Greenfields brand at retail outlets in China while supplying it to café chains like British coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee, which is under U.S. beverage maker Coca-Cola Co., he added.

Meiji, which began procuring AustAsia’s raw milk in 2015, aims to source more high-quality raw milk to expand its milk and yogurt production in China.

An AustAsia milk cow in China boasts high-productivity, delivering about 34 kilograms per day, compared to those in Japan at around 10 kg, Kamei said.

Meiji plans to add production lines for milk, probiotic drinks and yogurts at Meiji Dairies (Suzhou) Co., a local manufacturing unit, to begin operation in March 2021. Meiji Dairies (Tianjin) Co., established last September, will also begin production in the second half of fiscal 2022.

In China, the Tokyo-based dairy firm posted 450 million yuan ($63.6 million) in sales in 2018, including various dairy products, and hopes to double the figure in 2023 and quadruple it in 2026, the spokesman said.

Japfa, which produces items from animal proteins to dairy and consumer products, holds a 100 percent stake in AustAsia and plans to restructure the subsidiary this month to transform it into a firm focusing mainly on dairy operations in China. Japfa undertakes dairy farming and milk production in Indonesia.

AustAsia Investment Holdings posted $122 million in pre-tax profit on sales of $380 million, according to Meiji’s statement.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

12 MINUTES AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

3 DAYS AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

14 DAYS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

21 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

3 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

A new premix plant of Nisshin Foods Inc.’s arm in Vietnam, as pictured on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Amata City Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai Province. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nisshin Seifun opens its 1st premix plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Dewi Hartaty Suratty, CEO of Warees Halal Ltd., Sallim Abdul Kadir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warees Halal, Toru Ikuta, president and CEO of JTB Pte. Ltd., Naoyoshi Tashiro, General Manager of JTB Pte Ltd, pose for a signing ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2019.
JTB, Singaporean certification sign deal to strengthen halal foods sold in Japan

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

5 MONTHS AGO

Tirol Chocolate, a flagship brand of chocolate products of Matsuo Confectionary Co., which is set to launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tirol Choco Vietnam Co.)
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Yakult Honsha Co. President Takashige Negishi (L in front row) and other representatives at its Myanmar plant inaugration ceremony in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon on Nov. 18, 2019.
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

5 MONTHS AGO